$23.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $23.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PCB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

