225,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EJFAU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,463,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,462,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,341,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000.

Shares of EJFAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 611,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

