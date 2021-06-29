$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $21.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,336. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

