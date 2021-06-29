2,000 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Purchased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Logitech International by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.36. 21,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,459. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

