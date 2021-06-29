$2.53 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.72. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

