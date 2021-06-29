1World (1WO) Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.21 million and $7,467.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1World has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.