185,959 Shares in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 185,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

YQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE YQ opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.