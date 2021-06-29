184,874 Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CyrusOne by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,369,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

