18,000 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $24,637,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,260. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

