$18.84 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post sales of $18.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.68 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CGRN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,949. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

