17,561 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

