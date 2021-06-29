17,012 Shares in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuCana by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NCNA opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.77. NuCana plc has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.