17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.46

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

