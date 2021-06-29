16,000 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.