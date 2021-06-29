$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $16.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.26 billion and the highest is $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,816,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $320.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

