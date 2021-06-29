15,300 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.