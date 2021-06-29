14,182 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

