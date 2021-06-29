128,881 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $383,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 85.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

