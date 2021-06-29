120,000 Shares in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VINP. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

VINP opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $804.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

