11,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

