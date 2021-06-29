$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce $105.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

FI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 2,081,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,957. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $703.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

