10,173 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,624. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

