$1.82 EPS Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 140,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

