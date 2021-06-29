1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $466,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,600 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

