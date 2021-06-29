$1.61 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.36. 105,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,373. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

