$1.22 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.