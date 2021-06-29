$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

CSL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.72. The stock had a trading volume of 353,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $197.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

