$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

THC traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,705. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

