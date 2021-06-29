0Chain One Day Volume Reaches $219,782.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $219,782.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00094832 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

