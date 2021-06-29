$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,599. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

