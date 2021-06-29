-$0.67 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.70). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,494.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 4,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.