$0.57 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

