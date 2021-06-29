$0.53 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $9,022,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $16,943,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 635,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,208. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -909.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

