$0.50 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.80 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

