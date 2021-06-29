-$0.37 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 291,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $883.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

