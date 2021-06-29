-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

