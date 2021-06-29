-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is $0.77. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,086. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

