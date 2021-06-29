-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is $0.77. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,086. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.57.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
