-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

NYSE:EDR traded down 0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 26.84. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,861. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 23.25 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

