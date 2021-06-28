Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,471 shares of company stock worth $32,557,842. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $218.84 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

