Zilla Price Tops $0.0051 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $303,838.91 and $5,731.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

