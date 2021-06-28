Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.16. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

