Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $161.23 Average PT from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.32. 21,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,013. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

