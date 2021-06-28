Zealium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $33,917.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00392755 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,542,797 coins and its circulating supply is 16,542,797 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

