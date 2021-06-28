Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

