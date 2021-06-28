Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.60. 1,681,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

