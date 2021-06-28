Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CELC stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $377.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.50. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

