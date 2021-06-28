Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. BorgWarner reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 678.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,205. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

