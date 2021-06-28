Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.98. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.58. 12,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

