Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

