Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,802. The stock has a market cap of $908.43 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

